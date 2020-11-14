President Donald Trump hasn't been having himself a very good last couple of weeks. Of course, this all has to do with the Presidential election that took place back on November 3rd. Despite jumping out to an early lead on election night, Trump suffered an overwhelming defeat when it came to mail-in ballots. This ultimately catapulted Joe Biden to the lead in the Electoral College and he never looked back as it appears as though the final tally will end at 306 for Biden and 232 for Trump.

While the President has sued numerous states, demanding a recount, his legal battles continue to be swatted down and as it stands, it looks like he will be leaving the Oval Office on January 20th. While his Presidential life might be coming to an end, it's clear that he will be just fine when he goes back to normal life. According to TMZ, Trump will be highly-sought-after to give speeches and he could fetch upwards of seven figures.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

In the report, it states that Trump will most certainly get upwards of $1 million just to speak. Shockingly, he could even get $2 million if he decides to go speak overseas. Trump has always been someone who follows the money, and speaking engagements could prove to be more lucrative than any of his current business ventures. Former Presidents also typically get book deals, so perhaps Trump will also look to the literary world for his next source of income.

Either way, it's clear that Trump's post-Presidential life won't be as bad as he may think.

