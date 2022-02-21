Donald Trump's new social media platform, Truth Social, is expected to hit Apple's App Store on Monday, according to a new report from Reuters. The outlet claims that screenshots of the network's chief product officer's posts to beta testers confirmed the release

"We're currently set for release in the Apple App store for Monday Feb. 21," the executive responded to a user asking when the product will be available.



The release of Truth Social will remark a return to social media for the former President of the United States, after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook, and numerous other platforms in the wake of January 6th, 2021.

Devin Nunes, of Trump Media & Technology Group, appeared on Fox News, Sunday, to discuss the platform.

"This week we will begin to roll out on the Apple App Store. That's going to be awesome, because we're going to get so many more people that are going to be on the platform," Nunes said on Fox News' 'Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo. "Our goal is, I think we're going to hit it, I think by the by the end of March we're going to be fully operational at least within the United States," he added.

