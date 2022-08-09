The investigation into former President Donald Trump has kicked up a notch today (August 9) after he issued a statement saying that the FBI raided his property. Trump created a global ruckus during his one-term stint in the White House, and although he hasn't been president in years, he continues to be at the forefront of political controversy.

According to CNN, Trump is being investigated by federal authorities because they are trying to determine "whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence."



Pool / Getty Images

Trump has stated that the FBI raided his famed Mar-A-Lago estate, adding that it all seemed like "prosecutorial misconduct" because he wasn't told about the visit beforehand. CNN reported that "more than a dozen boxes" of "classified documents" were located at Mar-a-Lago months ago and the FBI has been investigating Trump ever since.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before," wrote Trump.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” he added, also accusing "Radical Left Democrats" of staging this abuse of power because they want to deter him from running for president in 2024.

Republicans have taken to social media to call for the FBI to be defunded while alleging that the raid on Trump's property was "un-American." Check it out below.

[via]