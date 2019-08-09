Colin Kaepernick and President Donald Trump have been at odds with one another when it comes to the political realm. For the last few years now, Kaepernick has been fighting for social justice while protesting police brutality and systemic racism. Kaepernick is directly against what President Trump has stood for in the past and because of this, the two don't have the greatest relationship. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback hasn't been given a contract in the NFL for a few years now and people want that to change. He recently posted a workout video that suggests he's ready to get back into the league and Friday, Trump was questioned about Kap's NFL prospects.

"Only if he’s good enough,” President Trump explained per Pro Football Talk. “If he’s good enough. And I think if he was good enough, I know the owners, I know Bob Kraft, I know so many of the owners. If he’s good enough, they’d sign him. So if he’s good enough — I know these people — they would sign him in a heartbeat. They will do anything they can to win games. So I’d like to see it. Frankly, I’d love to see Kaepernick come in, if he’s good enough. But I don’t want to see him come in because somebody thinks it’s a good P.R. move. If he’s good enough, he will be in.”

Over the next few months, it will be interesting to see if a team takes a waiver on Kaepernick, especially with the season approaching faster than ever.