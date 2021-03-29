When you’re at a wedding, it seems like the last thing you’d want to talk about is children being caged at the US and Mexico border. However, this is exactly the kind of conversation former US President Donald Trump sparked at a wedding in Mar-a-Lago on Saturday night. Happy couple John and Megan Arrigo hosted a fancy ceremony where they were surprised with a speech from the ex-Commander-in-Chief, although he didn’t really acknowledge the bride and groom.



Ian MacNicol/Getty Images Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

“I turned off the news, I get all these flash reports… they’re telling me about the border, they’re telling me about China,” Trump starts. “They’re telling me about Iran, how we doing with Iran?” Guests laugh at the comment initially, but the speech seems to quickly spiral out of control when Trump further complains about border control and President Joe Biden. Trump calls the way that he controlled the border during his presidency the more “humanitarian” approach, rather than the conditions that are being sustained under Biden currently.

“Do you miss me yet?” Trump asks the wedding guests, to which they gleefully cheer. “We did get 75 million votes,” he says. “Nobody’s ever gotten that. They said, ‘Get 66 million votes, sir, and the election’s over.’ Well, I got 75 million.”

It seems like even though Trump hijacked a speech that was supposed to be about the wedding, guests were entertained by the strange commentary nonetheless. Watch the video of the speech below.

[Via]