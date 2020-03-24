Not only has the world been forced to contend with the ramifications of the coronavirus on a daily basis, but now there's the looming threat of a recession to deal with. As a result of the rapidly spreading COVID-19, many companies have effectively shut down, thereby laying off leagues of workers in the process. Small businesses may never recover, depending on how long the virus remains a fatal threat.

In an effort to stymie the spread and flatten the ever-rising curve, the practice of social-distancing has been strongly recommended. And yet, as long as there remain those who believe the coronavirus hysteria is the product of fear-mongering and political machinations, the real dangers it presents will be lost upon an audience unwilling to listen. Therefore, when Donald Trump reveals his intentions on reopening the country by Easter, a little over two weeks from now, many are left scratching their heads.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

To be fair, an economic recession will wreak havoc on the country in a different way, and preventative measures should be taken to right the ship. In reality, doing so will prove difficult should a premature return to the workforce spark an influx of new cases, overwhelming hospitals in the process. And yet that didn't stop President Donald Trump from declaring his Easter window, stating "I give it two weeks. I guess by Monday or Tuesday, it's about two weeks. We will assess at that time and give it more time if we need a little more time. We have to open this country up."

Given that the benefits of social distancing have yet to be fully quantified, it's too early to tell how far along we are in putting a stop to this ongoing pandemic. Should we see the majority of the United States workforce return to business-as-usual in a mere two-week window, who knows what might happen as a result? Where do you stand on this -- how can a country battle a wide-ranging health threat and a recession simultaneously?

[via]