Donald Trump's social media antics continuously offer entertainment. Since his arrival in the White House, it seems the 45th president's tweets have gone onto becoming a source of comedic relief to many. The most recent of these tweets include the president's take on space. According to Mashable, Trump was recently flamed to bits for a tweet which concerned lunar missions. The president shared his thoughts on re-initiating a trip to the moon and disagreed with the idea in a tweet posted on Friday morning. Donald Trump is past the moon and wants us all to think past it because "We did that 50 years ago." He instead believes that NASA should focus on sending folks to Mars. The request is not unfathomable considering NASA has been planning to further explore the red planet using a helicopter in 2020. Yet as the president detailed the logic behind his suggestion, he made a fatal mistake.

"For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!" were the president's words. Indubitably, Trump thinks the Moon is apart of Mars and social media was quick to roast him for it.

