Former President Donald Trump made some confusing remarks during his speech at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit in Tampa on Saturday. The former reality TV host said that Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James would be invited to join his "greatest women's basketball team ever" if the Akron native were to transition to a woman, something James has never mentioned before.

"If I were a basketball coach of the women's team, I would be the greatest coach of all time," Trump said. "I'm not a fan of LeBron James at all,I don't like him, but I'd say 'LeBron, did you ever think of becoming a woman? Did you ever consider, because I'd like to have you on my team. I'd love to have you on our team, LeBron. But think of it, it's so crazy what's happening."

It would appear that Trump is once again targeting transgender athletes with his speech. He has previously called for a ban on transgender women from competing in sports.

On Tuesday, Trump caught heat from activists after he pretended to be a transgender weightlifter at a competition. In the bit, Trump grunted and groaned while pretending to be a cis woman failing to lift a barbell. He then pretended to be a transgender athlete who easily picks up the weights and wins the competition.

“Then this guy comes along, he’s named Alice, and he looks at the weight,” Trump said, to the laughter and cheers of the crowd in front of him.

He then pretends to lift the weights easily as “Alice” and shouts: “World record. World record. We could have put a couple of hundred more pounds and he would have lifted it."

This wasn't the first time Trump has targeted trans athletes. At a campaign rally in Alaska in February, he vowed to “keep men out of women’s sports.”

“It is actually demeaning to women, and it should not be allowed,” Trump said.

Trump and LeBron have beefed since Trump's early days in office. Trump spoke against James after James protested the police following the slaying of Ohio teenager Ma'Khia Bryant in April.

James has said Trump used sports "to divide people" during his time in office.

