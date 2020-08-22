President Donald Trump reportedly was happy with the low turnout among Black voters in the 2016 Presidential election.

Pool / Getty Images

Politico and the Independent both have obtained audio featuring Trump saying "it was great" when speaking about the low turnout.

“Sounds lousy, but Romney was 4 percent; McCain was 3 percent,” Trump said, incorrectly. “And we did well with the Hispanics, and we did well with women. You know, the women were gonna abandon me, but we did well with them.

"I got many more votes than [Mitt] Romney, many more votes than [John] McCain … we ended up with 11 percent…" Trump reportedly said, "and I’ll tell you, it’s much more if you add — many Blacks didn’t go out to vote for Hillary [because] they liked me — that was almost as good as getting the vote, you know, and it was great."

FiveThirtyEight explained the impact voter apathy had on the 2016 election in an article titled, "Registered Voters Who Stayed Home Probably Cost Clinton The Election." They wrote, "Black voters made up 11 percent of voters who cast a ballot and 19 percent who didn’t. This disparity really hurt Clinton because Black voters (by 82 percentage points) and Hispanic voters (by 40 percentage points) overwhelmingly favored her, while white voters went for Trump by a 16-point margin in the SurveyMonkey poll."

