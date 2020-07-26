President Donald Trump says he will not be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch during the New York Yankees game on Aug. 15. Trump says he is too busy to make an appearance.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

"Because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else, I won’t be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch for the @Yankees on August 15th," Trump wrote on Twitter, Sunday.

"We will make it later in the season!"

Trump's scheduled appearance was announced on Major League Baseball's opening day, Thursday. He spoke about his decision to partake in the tradition with Fox News' Sean Hannity, earlier this week: "It's great that baseball is back, and other sports are back. I hope everyone's standing; I hope they're not going to be kneeling when the flag is raised. I don't like to see that," Trump told Hannity.

Trump has consistently been opposed to National Anthem protests throughout his presidency.

Saturday, Trump and former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre were photographed golfing together in New Jersey, causing controversy due to the optics of hitting the links during the coronavirus pandemic.

