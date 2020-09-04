President Donald Trump says reports that he called John McCain, as well as any other soldiers who died in war, "losers" are "fake news." The Athletic published a report, Thursday, claiming multiple sources confirmed a story that Trump refused to visit a military ceremony, because "It’s filled with losers.”

Pool / Getty Images

In 2018, Trump canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery blaming the weather. He said secret service refused to transport him due to the heavy rain. The Athletic reports that this was not actually the case. Trump reportedly remarked “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers," at the time. He also allegedly referred to the fallen soldiers as "suckers."

Thursday night, Trump responded to the accusations on Twitter, calling them fake news:

I was never a big fan of John McCain, disagreed with him on many things including ridiculous endless wars and the lack of success he had in dealing with the VA and our great Vets, but the lowering of our Nations American Flags, and the first class funeral he was given by our Country, had to be approved by me, as President, & I did so without hesitation or complaint. Quite the contrary, I felt it was well deserved. I even sent Air Force One to bring his body, in casket, from Arizona to Washington. It was my honor to do so. Also, I never called John a loser and swear on whatever, or whoever, I was asked to swear on, that I never called our great fallen soldiers anything other than HEROES. This is more made up Fake News given by disgusting & jealous failures in a disgraceful attempt to influence the 2020 Election!

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden admonished Trump for the alleged comments, Friday.

