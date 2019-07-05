Donald Trump is here to debunk hundreds of archival work in the National Registry. During his "A Salute to America" speech in commemoration of Independence Day, channeled Dr. Emmett Brown of Back to the Future by insinuating that airplanes in the 18th century. You might be wondering how the discourse reached such a point of incredulity.

Well, as it turns out, Donald Trump was quoting from his own research footnotes, pertaining to the Revolutionary War of 1775–1783, a period in which travel by air was relegated to Da Vinci's prototypical drawings - and nothing more.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

"Our Army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do, and at Fort McHenry, under the rocket’s red glare it had nothing but victory," Trump claimed, rather erroneously during the speech, while also placing the aforementioned "Fort McHenry" battle in the wrong context.

As USA Today pointed out, the Fort McHenry incident went down during the War of 1812, nearly 30 years after the Revolutionary War's earliest sign of conflict.

The question is: where does this anachronism rank among Donald Trump most infamous gaffes. Surely, "the hamberder" misnomer deserves a mention; his referral of Tim Cook as "Tim Apple" is up there too. Or how about the time, Trump unknowingly pushed Montenegro's leader of state off to the side, in an attempt to hog the podium. And to think, Trump stands a good chance of re-elected to office. The American public mustn't brush these blunders off as mere child's play, while greater issues hang in the balance.

