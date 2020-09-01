Donald Trump has a personal vendetta against the NBA. The league has not put up with his bullshit as many of the top players, including LeBron James, have publicly denounced him.

Because of everything that the league is doing right now to fight for change, including the words "Black Lives Matter" on the hardwood and allowing players to wear social justice messages on the backs of their jerseys, Trump is pissed off at Adam Silver and the league. He went off on Twitter, claiming that "people are tired of watching" basketball, despite the fact that we are not.

"People are tired of watching the highly political @NBA," claimed Trump on social media. "Basketball ratings are WAY down, and they won’t be coming back. I hope football and baseball are watching and learning because the same thing will be happening to them. Stand tall for our Country and our Flag!!!"

Okay... sure.

Ratings are indeed lower for this year's NBA Playoffs, however, circumstances are more drastic than ever before. We're still in the midst of a pandemic and there are protests happening every night for things that the President refuses to even acknowledge, for the most part.



Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

While some people surely aren't watching the sport because of the political messages they are sending by allowing players to be humans above entertainers, those people are surely not missed.