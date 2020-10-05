On Friday morning, President Donald Trump revealed that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the Coronavirus. Trump immediately went into quarantine before being brought to the hospital as he was having some issues breathing. Many of his supporters were worried about his condition although, over the weekend, it became clear that he was on the mend.

Today, Trump took to his favorite app, Twitter, where he revealed that he would actually be leaving the Walter Reed Medical Center today. The President claims he is doing just fine and that he feels better than he ever has. Interestingly, the President also said not to be afraid of the virus, which is bizarre considering not everyone has access to around the clock care, as he does.

"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!" Trump wrote.

With Trump leaving the hospital, he will certainly be setting his sights on his re-election campaign, which was halted as soon as he was diagnosed with the virus.