Twitter has made it abundantly clear that it does not want former President Donald Trump anywhere near its platform. The disgraced former President was banned from the social media network a few months ago and he has not been allowed back ever since. He's additionally been banned by virtually every other prominent social media company, being left to create his own to share his public statements.

Most recently, Trump used his platform to complain about the Academy Awards, also taking time to insult LeBron James over his comments about the shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant. Forbes reporter Andrew Solender noticed that an account dedicated to Trump's press releases, going by the handle @DJTDesk, was operating with the sole purpose of spreading news about Trump's latest statements. After less than twenty-four hours, the page was banned from Twitter. Ironically enough, this happened on the same day that Facebook and Instagram announced they will be upholding their bans on Trump.



Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On his own blog-like page, Trump has been handing out endorsements for the Republican Party's leaders, also commenting on the social media ban by saying Facebook and Twitter have taken away his right to free speech by banning him. He lost that a while ago when he incited violence at the Capitol, though.

Do you think we'll ever see a day where Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook and Twitter?

[via]