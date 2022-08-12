This has been a very eventful week for former President Donald Trump. The controversial former head of state had his Mar-A-Lago home raided by the FBI, and it has led to a firestorm in the media. Right-wing media believes the democrats are orchestrating this as a way to take out a political enemy, while others simply believe this is a case of someone being held accountable for their alleged crimes.

In order to execute a search warrant for a former President, you need a lot of evidence in your favor, and attorney general Merrick Garland seems very confident in himself. In fact, new reports from the Washington Post suggest that Trump was being searched for nuclear documents and if that's the case, the former President could be in a whole heap of trouble.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Many have been calling for the judge to make the contents of the search warrant public. Garland has already stated that he will request the judge to open the documents, and now, Trump is doing the same. While taking to Truth Social, Trump revealed that he wants full transparency, moving forward.

"Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the un American, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents," Trump said.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

This continues to be a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates.

