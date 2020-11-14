President Donald Trump recently lost the United States Presidential Election and while he is currently trying to have the results overturned, it seems like a safe bet that he will be exiting the White House on January 20th of next year. Trump's time in office was certainly full of scandals and while he has a massive constituency of supports, it was clear that the vast majority of Americans were fed up with the President's antics, especially given his COVID-19 response.

Now, it would appear as though Trump is already planning his next moves. In fact, according to CNN, former officials who were close to Trump recently revealed that for the last four years, he has become obsessed with Presidential Pardons. In fact, Trump has been mulling over whether or not he should pardon himself for any federal crimes.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“Once he learned about it, he was obsessed with the power of pardons. I always thought he also liked it because it was a way to do a favor,” the official explained. Sources close to the White House still aren't convinced that Trump would go through with the pardon as it would ultimately be a massive admission of guilt.

Not to mention, Presidential pardons only relate to federal crimes, which means Trump could still be investigated in relation to pending lawsuits in New York and abroad. Needless to say, the next few months are going to be a whirlwind of emotions for the President.

[Via]