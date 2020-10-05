Last week, United States President Donald Trump announced that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19, as had many inside his circle -- a list that includes First Lady Melania Trump, Presidential aide Hope Hicks, Kellyanne Conway, Presidential assistant Nicholas Luna, U.S. Senator Mike Lee, U.S. Senator Tom Tillis, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Despite his divisive nature, many (including scathing Trump critic Snoop Dogg) actually put aside their differences to wish Donald Trump and Melania a speedy recovery. Trump himself took to Twitter to acknowledge the well-wishes, issuing a video update pertaining to his health and recovery on October 3rd. Yesterday, the President caused a stir when he ventured outside in a motorcade to greet his supporters, a move that might have boosted morale, but also served to open the door to a slew of COVID-19 related risks.

This morning, the AP claims that Trump is aiming to be released later today, following reports that his health is improving. “This is an important day as the president continues to improve and is ready to get back to a normal work schedule,” explains White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows, speaking with Fox News. And by all accounts, Trump himself is "anxious" to return to the White House, as Election Day is a little under a month away.

Speaking on Trump's possible Monday release, Dr. Sean Dooley of the Walter Reed Medical Center confirms that Trump has been "without fever," though he did suffer two blood oxygen drops on Sunday. Still, the medical team appeared optimistic that a return to the White House -- where treatment will continue -- is entirely possible before the end of the day. Stay tuned for more updates on Donald Trump's battle with COVID-19.

