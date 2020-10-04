President Donald Trump has provided a new update on his status at the Walter Reed Medical Center, where he is being treated for the coronavirus.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

"I came here, wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now," Trump said in a video uploaded to his Twitter account. "I’ll be back, I think I’ll be back soon. And I look forward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started."

Trump initially announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday. His diagnosis followed a positive test taken by senior adviser Hope Hicks.

“You don’t know over the next period of a few days, I guess that’s the real test,” he continued. “So we’ll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days."

A number of other Republicans who have been in contact with Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 as well including former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, Kellyanne Conway, senior White House adviser Hope Hicks, and more.

"I just want to be so thankful for all of the support I've seen, whether it's on television of reading about it. I most of all appreciate what's been said by the American people-- by almost a bipartisan consensus of American people."

"I think I'll be back soon," he said. "The therapeutics, which I'm taking right now ... they look like they're miracles coming down from God."

Trump will likely quarantine for at least two weeks, limiting his ability to campaign during the final month building up to the election.

