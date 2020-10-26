Donald Trump has long relished in his reputation as a "tough guy," even if his opponents don't always feel threatened by his blunt and disrespectful takedowns. And seeing as he currently faces the possible threat of losing the November 3rd Election against Joe Biden, expect the POTUS to double-down as the week progresses. Case in point, he recently took to Twitter to pounce on a recent gaffe that Biden made during the "I Will Vote Concert," in which the Presidential hopeful mistakenly referred to him as "George."

JIM WATSON, SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

"What kind of country are we going to be?" asks Biden, in the clip which has since been uploaded to Trump's YouTube page. "Four more years of George. George, uh we're going to find ourselves in a position where if Trump gets elected, we're going to be in a different world." Given how Trump has long prodded at the narrative that Biden's cognitive status is on the decline, it's no surprise that he has since attempted to draw media attention on the slip-up. Some have already speculated that Biden was likely thinking about former President George Bush when he made the error."

"Joe Biden called me George yesterday," tweets Trump, making sure to throw in an additional jab at the media-turned-cartel. "Couldn’t remember my name. Got some help from the anchor to get him through the interview. The Fake News Cartel is working overtime to cover it up!" Check out the clip, as well as Donald Trump's reaction to it, for yourself below. Do you think Donald Trump will make good on his promise to leave the United States if he's defeated?