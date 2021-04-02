It’s no secret that Donald Trump loves his McDonald’s, especially if it comes alongside a Diet Coke. In a very strange update from one of former President Donald Trump’s ex-bodyguards, he claims that the since-departed Commander-In-Chief owes him $130 for a McDonald’s bill that he was asked to front the money for.



Kevin McKay supposedly worked for Donald Trump for about 5 years as a bodyguard, and he specifically recalls one time in 2008 when he and Trump were visiting a golf course in Scotland. McKay said that before flying home, their convoy of 6 Range Rovers went through the McDonald’s drive-thru. According to McKay, Trump didn’t have any UK currency at the time, "so he asked me if I could front him the cash," which he did, ordering 20 cheeseburgers and fries and between 10 and 15 Cokes, which cost $130.



Trump enjoyed his usual meal of 2 cheeseburgers, fries, and a Diet Coke, but McKay found himself stressing about the money. He claims that he only made $2,700 a month when he worked for Trump, so spending $130 wasn’t chump change.

While McKay says he could have asked for the money back, he kept blowing it off, and there was likely a kind of power dynamic at play working for Donald Trump. He was fired from Trump’s bodyguard service in 2012, but the stress of working for the reality television star cost him his 23-year-marriage. Ouch.

