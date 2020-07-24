Over the course of the last two months, Barstool Sports has come under fire due to president Dave Portnoy's recent conduct. Videos of Portnoy saying racial slurs, all while acting begrudgingly towards employees, have surfaced online and it has put Barstool in a bit of an odd position. Regardless, Portnoy's brand is still seen as an important piece of the new media landscape, and as a result, President Donald Trump reached out to Portnoy for an interview.

Portnoy has expressed his love of Trump in the past, so as you can imagine, this was a bit of a softball interview. Not one difficult question was asked, although Portnoy did make sure to ask Trump about his favorite social media app, Twitter. Trump went on to explain that his tweets have gotten him into trouble although it's mostly the retweets that kill him.

"You know what I find? It's not the tweets, it's the retweets that get you in trouble," Trump said. "You see something that looks good, and you don't investigate it—you don't look at what's on the helmet exactly, right, which is in miniature, and you don't blow it up. But I have found almost always it's the retweets that get you in trouble."

With insightful interviews like this, it's no wonder Barstool has ascended to such heights. As for Trump's reelection chances, those remain to be seen.