America's president once thought it would be a great idea to host a season of The Apprentice that would have black candidates and white candidates compete against each other. The wild idea has been proven in a resurfaced audio clip coming from The New York Times, that also reveals details on just why NBC quickly shut the idea down.



The idea was pitched back in 2005 and the audio hears Donald Trump explaining his plan to Howard Stern. "It would be nine blacks against nine whites," Donald explained in the clip. "All highly educated, very smart, strong, beautiful people." Donald tried to sell it to NBC with the idea that it would be the "highest-rated show on television."

Donald asked Howard if he liked the idea where he responded "yes" while Howard's radio co-host, Robin Quivers, said: "Well, I think you're going to have a riot." Later in the clip, Howard admitted that on some level the premise of the show is wrong and asked the President if he was worried that it would start a racial war. "See, actually, I don't think it would. I think that it would be handled very beautifully by me," Donald replied.

We can't make this up, listen to the full clip here.