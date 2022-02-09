Donald Trump has entered the chat. The former President may not be able to communicate with us directly after he was booted from most social media platforms last year, but he's still figured out a way to communicate with the press – by e-mailing them official statements with his thoughts on what's happening in the world.

Most recently, the 75-year-old spoke about the ongoing Joe Rogan scandal, which found the podcaster being ripped apart online after India Arie shared a video montage of him using the n-word repeatedly. Following the clip's release, Rogan uploaded a lengthy apology, which Trump has since condemned him for.

"Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy," The Apprentice alum wrote on Monday. "But he's got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics. How many ways can you say you're sorry?"

The former Fear Factor host's apology has been the talk of the town for the past few days. While on Don Lemon Tonight, Arie seemed to be pleased with what Rogan had to say, but later on her own Instagram page, the 46-year-old shared that she found some of what he said "disingenuous."

"Anyone who saw those videos and decided for themselves if was racist or not, that's their perception. I think he did well with his apology. I also found some of it disingenuous," the "Brown Skin" singer said, adding that "everyone on the planet knows that [the n-word] is loaded."





Arie is just one of the handful of artists who have pledged to remove their catalogues from Spotify due to the platform's support of The Joe Rogan Experience despite the show's problematic past. While Rogan is not the reason that she's walking away, he is "the final reason."

At the end of his public letter to Rogan, Trump wrote, "Joe, just go about what you do so well and don't let them make you look weak and frightened. That's not you and it never will be!"

Check it out below, and read more about Joe Rogan's apology video here.





