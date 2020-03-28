Donald Trump is considering a quarantine of New York, New Jersey, and parts of Connecticut in order to limit further spread of the Coronavirus.

Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images

Trump explained the idea to reporters outside the White House, Saturday: “We’d like to see New York quarantined because it’s a hotspot — New York, New Jersey, maybe one or two other places, certain parts of Connecticut.

“We might not have to do it but there’s a possibility that sometime today we’ll do a quarantine — short-term, two weeks for New York, probably New Jersey and parts of Connecticut,” he added.

Saturday afternoon he tweeted, "I am giving consideration to a QUARANTINE of developing “hot spots”, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly."

Many states are coming down hard on New Yorkers looking for an escape. Nearby, the National Guard, in Rhode Island, is pulling over any New York plates and enforcing a two-week quarantine of travelers who plan to stay in the state. The National Guard is also going door-to-door to enforce the quarantine.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo hopes New Yorkers will not have to avoid any quarantine, telling reporters, “I don't know how that could be legally enforceable. … Not even understanding what it is, I don't like the sound of it.”

