Take this with a grain of salt but Fox News, one of the media outlets that Trump actually respects, is reporting that he may actually decide to drop out of the 2020 Presidential Race if his numbers get even lower than they are.

The news publication is noting that polling numbers have been lackluster for Donald Trump and some Republican operatives are apparently nervous about the potential of him dropping out of the race altogether.

"It’s too early, but if the polls continue to worsen, you can see a scenario where he drops out," said an anonymous GOP operative to Fox.



This news obviously comes as a surprise to many. Trump is currently expected to run against Joe Biden, where many believe he is a lock to win for a second term. Still, Trump may end up dropping out if he truly believes he has no chance to win.

"I’ve heard the talk but I doubt it’s true," said another GOP member. "My bet is, he drops if he believes there’s no way to win."

Trump's polling numbers have been on a downward trend due to his response to the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests. If they continue to dwindle, we could see a dramatic end to his run as the President of the United States.

