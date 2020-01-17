Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers had one of the best seasons in college football history. They were able to cap off the year with a huge win in the National Championship game against the Clemson Tigers. Whenever a team wins the National title, it is customary for that team to come to the White House and meet the president. Ever since Donald Trump took control of the White House, these meetings have been quite bizarre as he usually includes some peculiar antics.

This time around, Trump was particularly jovial, albeit erratic. Near the end of his speech to the LSU players, Trump turned the whole thing into a mini-rally as he began to harp on impeachment and how he's a great president. He also spoke about the U.S military and its counter-terrorism efforts. He even likened the Tigers to the military, which got a huge laugh from the crowd and even the players.

Admittedly, some of the players seemed to be uncomfortable with the whole situation, including Burrow who truly couldn't believe what he was hearing. Trump can definitely be a bit of a wild-card and this was one of those times. At this point, we just hope the Tigers got better food than Clemson, who was treated to a smorgasbord of fast food.