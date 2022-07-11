It's been a tough couple of months for Elon Musk. In June, Musk was saddled with a $258 billion lawsuit for an alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme. A few days ago, it was reported that Musk had secretly welcomed his 8th and 9th children into the world with one of his top executive just weeks before his then-girlfriend Grimes gave birth. On top of all this, the billionaire is trying to get out of purchasing Twitter, which might result in yet another lawsuit.

Being a voracious consumer and commentator of any and all celebrity gossip, Former President Donald Trump couldn't help but weigh in on Musk's failures. At a rally in Anchorage, Alaska on Saturday, Trump ripped into Musk after the news came out that he was planning to terminate his Twitter deal.

Christian Marquardt - Pool/Getty Images

"Elon. He’s not going to buy Twitter," Trump declared. "Where did you hear that before? From me." Trump encouraged his supporters to use his own fledgling social media platform, Truth Social, before continuing. "He’s got himself a mess… You know what he said the other day, 'Oh, I’ve never voted for a Republican.' I said I didn’t know that because he told me that he voted for me, so he’s another bulls**t artist," Trump said. "He’s not going to be buying it. Although he might later, who knows. He’s got a pretty rotten contract. I looked at his contract. Not a good contract."

Trump infamously likes to critique deals he wasn't a part of, so perhaps it should come as no surprise that he had a few things to say about Musk's. Though it might not seem like it from the subject matter of his speech, Trump was in Alaska to provide support to Republican allies Sarah Palin and Kelly Tshibaka.

