Nike's "Fourth of July" Air Max 1 sneaker has been a lightning rod for controversy in the lead up to Independence Day. The special edition sneakers, featuring a Colonial-era Betsy Ross flag on the heel, were originally supposed to drop on July 1, but Nike halted distribution amid concerns from the likes of Colin Kaepernick.

Since that decision, Nike has received backlash from many others, such as Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, who recently ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw funding for a Nike manufacturing center in Phoenix. Among those who have also criticized Nike for pulling the patriotic Air Max 1 from distribution, Donald Trump Jr.

The President's son took to twitter on Wednesday afternoon with a photoshopped image of a Soviet-themed Nike Roshe Run along with the following message:

"If the Betsy Ross Flag, the flag of the American Revolution, is too offensive for Nike to commemorate The 4th of July maybe Nike should go with this... seems to be more in line with their views."

Nike released a statement on Tuesday explaining their decision. That statement reads in part, "Nike made the decision to halt distribution of the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July based on concerns that it could unintentionally offend and detract from the nation's patriotic holiday."

Although the sneaker's won't officially release, there are still a number of pairs in the public - and those were selling for thousands of dollars at spots like StockX an GOAT. According to Complex, both sites have since removed the "Fourth of July" Air Max 1s from their inventory.