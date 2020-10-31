Experts estimate that within the last seven day, over 800 people in the United States have lost their lives to issues related to COVID-19. Data compiled from John Hopkins University states that this is a 14 percent increase from just weeks ago, and people are gearing up for the next wave of coronavirus cases in the U.S. Yet, Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, told Fox News that COVID-19 deaths are down to "almost nothing," prompting an onslaught of responses from the public.

“The reality is this: If you look, I put it up on my Instagram a couple days ago, because I went through the CDC data, because I kept hearing about new infections,” Trump Jr. said. “But I was like, ‘Well, why aren’t they talking about deaths?’ Oh, oh, because the number is almost nothing,” he said. “Because we’ve gotten control of this and we understand how it works. They have the therapeutics to be able to deal with this.”

The Trump administration has been heavily criticized for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump reportedly contracted and recovered from the virus, as did his youngest son, 14-year-old Barron Trump. The President claimed that although Barron tested positive, the virus "just went away." Check out a clip of Trump Jr. on Fox News below.

[via][via]