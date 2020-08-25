The Republican National Convention has been an empassioned declaration for President Donald Trump to be re-elected as America's leader in just a few months. Of the many speakers who have taken to the podium this evening (August 24), Donald Trump Jr. caused a stir for his comments regarding racism and police officers. Citizens are protesting in many cities around the United States at this very moment as they take to the streets to march against inequality and police brutality. During his speech, Donald Trump Jr. agreed that what happened to George Floyd was a terrible act, but stated that defunding the police isn't the answer.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

"Every America must be free to live without fear of violence in your country, in your communities, and in your homes," Donald Trump Jr. said. "All men and women are created equal and must be treated equally under the law. That's why we must put an end to racism and we must ensure that any police officer who abuses their powers is held accountable. What happened to George Floyd is a disgrace, and if you know a police officer, you know they agreewith that, too. But we cannot lost sight of the fact that our police are American heroes. They deserve our deepest appreciation because no matter what the Democrats say, you and I both know when we dial 911, we don't want it going to voicemail. So defunding the police is not an option."

Trump Jr.'s comments garnered mixed reactions as some stated he used Floyd's death as a way to engage centrists while also appealing to rght-leaning views. Watch the clip of his speech below.