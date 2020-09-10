The double homicide of two Kenosha protestors continues to polarize this political season in the United States. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, armed himself with an AR-15-like weapon as he patrolled the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin in the middle of a protest. The teen claimed he was defending businesses against looters, but when confronted, he killed one man and after another attempted to stop him from hurting others, he shot and kill that person, as well. Another victim was shot, but they survived their injuries. Some have called Rittenhouse a hero as they claim he was acting in self-defense, and President Donald Trump received backlash after he told reporters Rittenhouse "probably would have been killed" had he not fired his weapon.



Donald Trump Jr. is on a mission to get his father re-elected, and he recently sat down with Extra TV to discuss his book, Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden and the Democrats Defense of the Indefensible. During the conversation, Trump Jr. was asked about the current ongoing protests that have not only swept the country but the world.

“The phrase 'Black Lives Matter,' do you understand what that means and what the fight is for it?" Trump Jr. was asked, He replied, “Of course. And I agree with it... It’s a very good marketing message, it's a great catchphrase, but that doesn't back up a lot of the political ideology behind it.” He was also asked why President Trump didn't meet with Jacob Blake's family when he visited Kenosha. Blake was reportedly paralyzed when he was recently shot seven times by police.

"He called and he wanted to call and speak to them. They wanted to make sure legal counsel was present, and I don't know what that has to do with Donald Trump," Trump Jr. said. The host asked, "But why hasn't the Trump Administration or President Trump condemned what happened in Kenosha with Kyle Rittenhouse... coming across state lines and... murdering two people and injuring another [at a protest]?”

Trump Jr. said that his father, along with the administration, is waiting for more information about the case. “We're waiting for due process. We're not jumping to a conclusion," said Trump Jr. "If I put myself in Kyle Rittenhouse['s shoes], maybe I shouldn't have been there. He's a young kid. I don't want young kids running around the streets with AR-15s... Maybe I wouldn't have put myself in that situation. Who knows? We all do stupid things at 17.” The host added that Rittenhouse's actions were "a little beyond stupid." Watch the exchange below.