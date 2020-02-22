The 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, recently expressed his disdain for Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite (2019) winning the award for Best Picture at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. Feb. 9, the South Korean-based film made history winning all of the categories it was nominated in, including Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, Best International Feature Film, and Best Picture. The film became the first non-English movie ever to win the Oscar for Best Picture in Academy history.

On Thursday (Feb. 20), Donald Trump visited Colorado Springs for a rally and insisted on chipping in on one of pop culture's most revered feature films stating:

"How bad were the Academy Awards this year?" Trump said at the rally. "And, the winner is… a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all about? We got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of it, they give them best movie of the year? Was it good? I don’t know... Let’s get Gone With the Wind. Can we get like Gone With the Wind back, please? Sunset Boulevard, so many great movies."

While Trump's packed house of supporters applauded his stance against Parasite getting its flowers, the movie's distribution team, Neon decided to clap back via their Twitter account saying, "Understandable, he can't read."

The Democratic National Committee also chipped in their two cents on Trump's comments Tweeting, "Parasite is a foreign movie about how oblivious the ultra-rich are about the struggles of the working class, and it requires two hours of reading subtitles. Of course, Trump hates it."

And with Twitter being Twitter, the masses couldn't help but flame Donald Trump for his Gone With The Wind endorsement and Parasite hate. Check out some of those Tweets below:

With the 2020 Presidential elections around the corner, Donald Trump will be making his way throughout the country and will definitely provide the masses with more questionably cringy sound bites than ever. Check out President Trump's full Colorado Springs rally in the video provided below.