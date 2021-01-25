Former President Donald Trump is reportedly interested in forming a new "MAGA" third party to challenge Republicans who he feels abandoned him following the 2020 Presidential Election.



Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

The Washington Post reports that Trump is currently in Mar-a-Lago and been speaking with people close to him about establishing a third party known as either the Patriot Party or the MAGA Party.

Sources continued to say that Trump has "instructed his aides to prepare election challenges to lawmakers who crossed him in the final weeks in office."

Additionally, the move is motivated by his upcoming impeachment trial.

“Multiple people in Trump’s orbit … say Trump has told people that the third-party threat gives him leverage to prevent Republican senators from voting to convict him during the Senate impeachment trial," the sourced added.

Trump's impeachment trial is set to commence during the week of February 8th, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer announced last week.

"Both the House Managers and the defense will have a period of time to draft their legal briefs, just as they did in previous trials," Schumer said. "During that period, the Senate will continue to do other business for the American people, such as Cabinet nominations and the COVID-relief bill, which would provide relief for millions of Americans who are suffering during this pandemic. Then, once the briefs are drafted, presentations by the parties will commence the week of Feb. 8."

[Via]