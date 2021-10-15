Donald Trump reportedly spent his Thursday at a National Republican Senatorial Committee retreat, discussing very important political matters, and apparently, the fact that he “doesn’t like golden showers.”

If you’re not familiar, a golden shower is defined by Urban Dictionary as “an act of [peeing] on another used as a means of sexual foreplay.” Trump‘s comments to his fellow Republicans may seem random, but according to The Washington Post, the former President was defending himself against allegations from years back, insinuating that he might have a pee kink.

The rumour’s stem from a dossier, released by a British spy named Christopher Steele. Reportedly, the dossier contained the infamous “pee tape,” or a video of Trump instructing two prostitutes to urinate on a bed at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Moscow, where Barack Obama had previously slept.

According to Salon, former FBI director James revealed in his book that the 75-year-old had an obsession with removing the rumour from national discourse as soon as possible.

“I'm a germaphobe,” he once told Comey. “There's no way I would let people pee on each other around me. No way.”

Back in 2018, ABC News pressed the FBI alum for more details. He responded, “I honestly never thought these words would come out of my mouth, but I don't know whether the current President of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013. It's possible, but I don't know.”

Donald Trump has been making his way back into the news as of late. The New York native has been attempting to get his Twitter account reinstated, and has been receiving backlash for controversial comments he made about Haiti during an interview with Fox News.

Do you believe Trump’s anti-golden shower claims, or do you think his defensiveness is sus? Let us know below.

