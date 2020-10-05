President Donald Trump participated in a drive-by photo op to greet fans outside of the Walter Reed Medical Center, Sunday. The decision was seen as controversial by many due to the President currently suffering from COVID-19.

Samuel Corum / Getty Images

"So, uh, it's been a very interesting journey," Trump said in a video update prior to the SUV tour. "I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school, this isn't the let's read the book school... and I get it and I understand it and it's a very interesting thing and I'm going to be letting you know about it. In the meantime, we love the USA and we love what's happening."

"I'm about to make a little surprise visit," Trump says in the video.

Critics of Trump say the decision to put the Secret Service agents who had to accompany him in the vehicle at risk was careless and unnecessary.

“Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days,” tweeted James P. Phillips, who is also a professor at George Washington University. “They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity.”

