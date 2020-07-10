Donald Trump blasted The Supreme Court in a series of enraged tweets today, contesting its decision to make him hand over his financial documents and tax returns to Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Jr. Trump claimed that he is being treated differently than other presidents, who he says were given “broad deference” by the courts.

As typical, Trump also took a moment to brag about his administration's supposed success, while taking digs at President Obama. “ I have done more than any President in history in first 3 1/2 years!” he wrote, adding “We have a totally corrupt previous Administration, including a President and Vice President who spied on my campaign, AND GOT CAIGHT [sic] …and nothing happens to them.”

Interestingly, even Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, Republican justices appointed by Trump himself, sided with the 7-2 majority against the President.

Vance on the other hand, is predictably elated by the recent decision. “This is a tremendous victory for our nation’s system of justice and its founding principle that no one – not even a president – is above the law,” the DA wrote.

While Trump is having a mild panic attack, his lawyer Jay Sekulow doesn’t seem to have any worries. The attorney says he is “pleased” with the rulings and is confident in his ability to continue fighting the issue in the lower courts.

