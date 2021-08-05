Donald Trump has always taken issue with those who don't like him. The former president knows how to hold a grudge better than anyone, and whenever he has the opportunity to take a shot at his adversaries, he's going to do it. One of his biggest foes of the last two years was none other than women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe who has been very vocal about her distaste for the former commander in chief. During the last women's world cup, the United States team was seen engaging in anthem protests all while bringing awareness to certain issues, which did not sit right with the President.

For the most part, Rapinoe and her teammates have had the last laugh on Trump, although that all changed recently as the team lost to Canada in the semi-finals at the Olympics. As a result, the U.S had to go to the Bronze Medal game, where they eventually won. Despite getting the medal, Trump couldn't resist as he made a statement to reporters about how Rapinoe's mentality is what cost her team the win.

Elsa/Getty Images

"If our soccer team, headed by a radical group of Leftist Maniacs, wasn’t woke, they would have won the Gold Medal instead of the Bronze," Trump said. "Woke means you lose, everything that is woke goes bad, and our soccer team certainly has. They should replace the wokesters with Patriots and start winning again. The woman with the purple hair played terribly and spends too much time thinking about Radical Left politics and not doing her job."

This scathing critique of Rapino is to be expected coming from Trump, as we know he loves the attention something likes this brings. Regardless, Rapinoe has won numerous women's world cups and she has also done just fine at the Olympics over the years. With this in mind, we're not sure Trump's soliloquy is going to hurt her in the grand scheme of things.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

[Via]