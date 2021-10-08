It’s no secret that Donald Trump said some problematic (and sometimes horribly racist) things during his one-term presidency. Since he was booted off of most social media platforms earlier this year, we haven’t heard much from the 75-year-old, but after a recent stint on FOX News, Trump is facing some major backlash again.

Just last night, the former president sat down with Sean Hannity to discuss several things, one of them being the thousands of Haitian migrants that are believed to be on their way to America’s border.

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

“There’s one other thing that nobody talks about,” Trump began. “We have hundreds of thousands of people flowing in from Haiti. Haiti has a tremendous AIDS problem.”

“AIDS is a real bad problem, so hundreds of thousands of people are coming into our country. If you look at the stats, if you look at the numbers…Just take a look at what’s happening in Haiti, a tremendous problem with AIDS.”

He continued spreading misinformation, saying, “many of those people will probably have AIDS, and they’re coming into our country, and we don’t do anything about it. Sean, it’s like a death wish. It’s like a death wish for our country.”

Upon hearing what Trump had to say, tons of angry viewers took to Twitter to express their disbelief and set the record straight.

As TMZ points out, it’s impossible to know if any of the Haitians making their way to America are impacted by the virus, and even if some of them are, it certainly isn’t a “death wish” by any means.

Elsewhere, Trump has been busy talking to judges in hopes of getting his Twitter account back up and running. After his latest problematic comments, it’s safe to assume that won’t be happening anytime soon.

Do you think that the former president should be allowed back on social media with his reputation? Share your opinion below.

[Via]