President Donald Trump has been named the most admired man in America by a new Gallup poll, ending former President Barack Obama's 12-year run as the survey's winner.

"Americans are most likely to name President Donald Trump and Michelle Obama as most admired man and woman in 2020," the Gallup piece explains. "Trump tied former President Barack Obama for the honor last year but edged out his predecessor this year. Trump's first-place finish ends a 12-year run as most admired man for Obama, tied with Dwight Eisenhower for the most ever."

Despite an approval rate of just 39%, Trump still was listed as the most popular name chosen when asked for respondents most admired man. 18% of Americans named Trump, 15% named Obama, 6% for Biden, and 3% for Fauci. Other figures to receive votes included Pope Francis, Elon Musk, Bernie Sanders, LeBron James, and more.

Trump, who will forfeit the White House to President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, 2021, has been calling out Senate Republicans, this week, after Mitch McConnell blocked a vote to increase stimulus payments to $2000: "Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP. $600 IS NOT ENOUGH! Also, get rid of Section 230 - Don’t let Big Tech steal our Country, and don’t let the Democrats steal the Presidential Election. Get tough!" he wrote on Twitter, Tuesday.

The poll has resulted in a stir on social media with fans of both Presidents reacting online.

[Via]