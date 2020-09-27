President Donald Trump reportedly did not pay income tax for 10 of the 15 years prior to being elected President. He also paid just $750 in income tax in 2016 and 2017, according to a new report from the New York Times.

The Times also claims that Trump is in massive debt, and his “core enterprises,” such as golf courses and other properties, are losing millions per year. His golf courses have reported $315.6 million in losses since 2000.

“It’s fake news,” Trump said Saturday in response. “It’s totally fake news. Made up, fake. We went through the same stories, you could have asked me the same questions four years ago, I had to litigate this and had to talk about it. Totally fake news. Actually, I paid tax.

The records uncovered by the Times do not show any ties to Russia or more information regarding the non-disclosure agreement payment to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump Organization lawyer Alan Garten says "most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate."

“Over the past decade, President Trump has paid tens of millions of dollars in personal taxes to the federal government, including paying millions in personal taxes since announcing his candidacy in 2015,” he added.

Trump continues to suggest that his official tax returns are still under audit.

