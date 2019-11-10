According to The Daily Beast, Donald Trump is eyeing a return to TV after the conclusion of his presidency. The publication says he is in talks with The Apprentice creator Mark Burnett, but Trump has attacked that information as "fake news."

"Fake News is reporting that I am talking to Mark Burnett about doing a big show, perhaps The Apprentice, after the presidency, which I would assume they mean in 5 years. This is not true, never had such a conversation, don’t even have time to think about it. False reporting!" Trump wrote in a recent tweet.

TheDaily Beast says that a "person with knowledge of the situation" says “There have been several discussions between Burnett and Trump about The Apprentice: White House. It is something Burnett thinks could be a money-spinner and Trump is very keen on doing.”

They are also reporting that another "knowledgeable source" said, “They actually talked about an Apprentice: White House,” but conceded that “as far as I know, the discussion did not go far.”

A spokesperson for Burnett also said the reports are inaccurate telling The Daily Beast, "The quoted statements attributed to Mr. Burnett are absolutely false. Among other things, the president and Mr. Burnett have not discussed making television shows in any shape or form.”