Kanye West has been adamant in his goal to become the next President of the United States. The music legend believes that he can make a positive change in the world, voicing his anti-abortion and anti-vaccination stance in an interview with Forbes. Although this is something that he spoke into existence years ago while accepting an award at the MTV VMAs, the latest report points to Donald Trump's team actually helping Kanye get on the ballot in several important swing states to try and siphon votes away from Joe Biden.

As those reports gain traction on social media, trending last night on Twitter, Donald Trump has issued a statement claiming that he has absolutely no involvement in Kanye's campaign, despite them being close.



Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"I get along with him very well," said Trump about West, responding to a question about how two officials on Trump's team have now been connected to the Birthday Party campaign. "I like him, I like his wife ... his wife recommended certain people, including Alice Johnson, to get out of prison. They were in prison for a long time. A long, long time. It should've never happened ... [Kim's] got a good heart, very good heart. And I like Kanye very much, but no, I have nothing to do with him getting on the ballot. We'll have to see what happens. We'll see if he gets on the ballot. But I'm not involved."

Kanye West is currently on vacation in an undisclosed location with Kim Kardashian and their kids. This trip is reportedly a last-ditch effort for them to repair their marriage.

Do you think Trump is using Kanye to try and win the 2020 Election?

