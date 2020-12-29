President Donald Trump is continuing to lobby the Senate for $2000 stimulus checks for Americans as a part of an increased package that will be voted on Tuesday.

Al Drago / Getty Images

"$2000 for our great people, not $600! They have suffered enough from the China Virus!!!" Trump tweeted, Tuesday.

A bill to increase stimulus payouts to $2000 passed the House of Representatives, Monday, but it is unclear whether it will pass in the Senate going forward. Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not indicated any level of support for the deal.

Sen. Bernie Sanders says that he will object to McConnell's defense spending bill unless he moves forward with a $2,000 direct payment.

"This week on the Senate floor Mitch McConnell wants to vote to override Trump's veto of the $740 billion defense funding bill and then head home for the New Year," Sanders wrote on Twitter, Monday night. "I'm going to object until we get a vote on legislation to provide a $2,000 direct payment to the working class."

Trump has also criticized McConnell's defense bill. He wrote on Twitter that "Weak and tired Republican 'leadership' will allow the bad Defense Bill to pass. Say goodbye to VITAL Section 230 termination, your National Monuments, Forts (names!) and Treasures (inserted by Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren), 5G, and our great soldiers being removed and brought home from foreign lands who do NOTHING for us. A disgraceful act of cowardice and total submission by weak people to Big Tech. Negotiate a better Bill, or get better leaders, NOW! Senate should not approve NDAA until fixed!!!

