President Donald Trump reportedly considered emerging from Walter Reed Medical Center and ripping open his shirt to reveal a Superman outfit, according to a new report from the New York Times.

Samuel Corum / Getty Images

The Times reports that "people with knowledge of the conversations" say Trump planned to leave the hospital and intentionally appear weak, before surprising fans by ripping open his button-down shirt to display a Superman t-shirt. The article reads:

In several phone calls last weekend from the presidential suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Mr. Trump shared an idea he was considering: When he left the hospital, he wanted to appear frail at first when people saw him, according to people with knowledge of the conversations. But underneath his button-down dress shirt, he would wear a Superman T-shirt, which he would reveal as a symbol of strength when he ripped open the top layer. He ultimately did not go ahead with the stunt.

Trump was initially diagnosed with COVID-19 Friday, October 2. Following his positive test, a number of other Republicans involved in his campaign were diagnosed as well, including Chris Christie and Kellyanne Conway.

The President was hospitalized at Walter Reed for three days. He recently announced that he would not be participating in a second virtual debate.

