Donald Trump may need to brush up on his geography.

Sunday night as the Kansas City Chiefs landed their first Lombardi Trophy in 50 years, the president of the United States naturally hopped on Twitter to congratulate the squad on their win.

However, he would soon have to delete the post after mistaking the state that the team represents.

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for a great game and fantastic comeback," Trump penned in the now-nonexistent tweet. "You represent the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA so very well."

The issue here is that the Kansas City Chiefs don't play in Kansas City, Kansas, but rather in Kansas City, Missouri. For those unfamiliar with the unique situation, the Kansas City metropolitan area actually incorporates two separate cities of the same name as Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas City, Kansas share a border. However, it is common knowledge among football fans that the Chiefs lay their hats on the Missouri side at Arrowhead Stadium. Such knowledge would seemingly be made clear to the commander in chief. Guess not.