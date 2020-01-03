Before the new year, Donald Trump met with U.S. Troops and boasted about his Christmas cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, telling troops how successful it was. “And it turned out to be a very big hit, obviously. It’s a big Christmas hit – one of the biggest. So it’s an honor to be involved in something like that, you always like to see success," he said.



Before the countdown to the new year, Donald was at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, with his wife and the press asked them what their new year's resolution is. Once Melania answered with “peace on the world,” Donald followed up with his answer. “Peace is right, but I’m not sure you’re supposed to say a resolution out loud," he said. "I don’t want to say what my resolution is because I think we jinx it, alright?”

Clearly Donald is confusing a resolution with a birthday wish and of course people took to Twitter to share a few words on his response. "And the whole point of having a new year’s resolution Mr. President is to share it so that you can hold yourself accountable. But I suppose when you have never been held accountable for anything in your life everything can feel like a birthday wish," one user wrote. Peep more below.