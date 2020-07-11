On Friday (July 10), the White House revealed that Donald Trump was commuting the prison sentence imposed on his friend and former political consultant, Roger Stone. The 67-year-old advisor is one of the six Trump associates that was sentenced to federal prison after a Special Counsel investigation examined their involvement with alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. While there was insufficient evidence to conclude the Trump campaign conspired with Russia, several of Donald Trump's advisors had been found guilty of a multitude of crimes that led to their arrest by the FBI. After being convicted of obstructing official proceedings, making false statements to Congress, and witness tampering, Stone was sentenced to a total of 40 months in prison. According to reports by CNN, Roger Stone was set this upcoming Tuesday after his request to postpone his surrender date due to the coronavirus pandemic was rejected. However, that didn't stop Donald Trump from pardoning his longtime crony right before he set to serve his prison time this past Friday.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

The White House released an official statement defending Trump's decision to commute Roger Stone's three-year prison sentence that reads,

"Roger Stone is a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency." The statement continues, "There was never any collusion between the Trump Campaign, or the Trump Administration, with Russia ... Roger Stone has already suffered greatly. He was treated very unfairly, as were many others in this case. Roger Stone is now a free man!"

On Friday, Trump revealed to the media that he would be looking into his former advisor's prison sentence, stating,

"I’ll be looking at it. I think Roger Stone was very unfairly treated, as were many people."

After it was revealed that Roger Stone would be serving zero prison time for his felonious acts, Twitter responded in an uproar. Check out some of the responses below.

Donald Trump once again has proved that his administration is willing to move lawlessly, all the while mishandling a global health pandemic and ignoring the current revolution that is taking place across the nation at this very moment. At least, Roger Stone will be able to sleep comfortably in the sanctity of his own home.

Watch Roger Stone address the media after being granted clemency by Donald Trump in the video provided below.