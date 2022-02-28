Former President Donald Trump says that Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine "would never have happened" if he had not lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. Trump, labeling his loss as "rigged," spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday.

“We are praying for the proud people of Ukraine,” Trump told the audience. “God bless them all. As everyone understands, this horrific disaster would never have happened if our election was not rigged and if I was the president.”



Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Following up on similar comments Trump made, earlier this week, in which he labeled Putin a "genius," the former President explained that the real problem is current NATO leaders.

“The problem is not that Putin is smart – which of course, he’s smart – but the real problem is that our leaders are dumb,” Trump argued. “They’ve so far allowed him to get away with this travesty and an assault on humanity.”

“He understood me and he understood that I didn’t play games,” Trump continued, referring to Putin. “This would not have happened. Someday, I’ll tell you exactly what we talked about. And he did have an affinity, there’s no question about it, for Ukraine. I said, never let it happen, better not let it happen.”

Check out Trump's comments below.

