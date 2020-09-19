On Friday (September 18), Ruth Bader Ginsburg succumbed to her battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The Supreme Court Justice has been in and out of the hospital for some time as the 87-year-old addressed a number of growing health issues. She, along with her supporters, hoped that she would survive the next election, but unfortunately, Justice Ginsburg has passed on.



Mark Wilson / Staff / Getty Images

Thousands have gathered outside of the Supreme Court building for an impromptu vigil in Justice Ginsburg's honor and joined together in singing John Lennon's classic song "Imagine." Others have taken to social media to share in their grief about her passing. President Trump was asked about his thoughts regarding the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg immediately after the news was shared, but he hadn't been notified.

"She just died? Wow. I didn't know that," President Trump said. "She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman, whether you agree or not. She was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. I'm actually sad to hear that." Later, the White House released an official statement recognizing Justice Ginsburg's impact on American politics and beyond.

Read through a few reactions below from people like former President Barack Obama, vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, and former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.